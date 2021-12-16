New Freeway Routes Connect Chula Vista, East County to Otay Mesa

Local and state officials from the U.S. and Mexico gathered on Thursday to celebrate the completion of freeway connectors that will provide direct access to Otay Mesa from Chula Vista and East County.

Representatives from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) were joined by area politicians in applauding the project’s completion. Soon, commuters will be able to use the connectors in Otay Mesa on southbound SR-125 to eastbound SR-905 and eastbound SR-11.



SANDAG/Caltrans

The new freeway connections will serve as a means to access the southern area easier to improve cross-border travel and commerce.

“Drivers will be able to go southbound on 125 and go directly onto 905 into the Otay Mesa border crossing,” said Jim Linthicum, Director of SANDAG. “They’ll facilitate that much quicker travel.”

Funds for the project came from local, state and federal efforts. The freeway connectors are expected to open to motorists by Saturday morning.

More information on the project can be found here.