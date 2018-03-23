What to Eat at Petco Park During 2018 Padres Season

Friars Fans have plenty of new snacking options at downtown's Petco Park as the San Diego Padres swing into the 2018 season. 10 photos 1/10 Bradley Schweit Photography/Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill Seafood Tacos from Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill, now cookin' at Petco Park. 2/10 Bradley Schweit Photography/Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill will open two locations inside Petco Park: on the Field Level at Section 117 and at the Toyota Terrace Level at Section 220. Seafood sandwiches are among the items on the menu. 3/10 Bradley Schweit Photography/Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill Seafood Sashimi from Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill is available at the Toyota Terrace Level at Section 220, inside The Still by Cutwater Spirits. 4/10 Buona Forchetta Buona Forchetta will be located on the Field Level Mercado at the ballpark, behind Section 104. 5/10 Buona Forchetta Expect delicious pizza from the Buona Forchetta stand at Petco Park, plus gelato and Italian wine. 6/10 Laura McVicker Carnitas’ Snack Shack debuted at Petco Park last year and makes its tasty return in 2018. 7/10 Carnitas' Snack Shack/Facebook Carnitas' Snack Shack options at Petco Park: Carnitas Flautas (l); Smoked Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog (m); Triple Threat (r). 8/10 Phil's BBQ/Facebook Phil's BBQ at the ballpark? Yes, please. The San Diego favorite returns to the ballpark this season, opening a third location at the rooftop of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building. 9/10 Petco Park/Twitter The Still by Cutwater Spirits is back in action at the ballpark, too, serving up craft cocktails. 10/10 The Brigantine/Facebook The Brigantine opened a location inside Petco Park in 2016 and returns this season, too. The ballpark eatery has quite the view.

