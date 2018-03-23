What to Eat at Petco Park During 2018 Padres Season Published at 3:51 pm on March 23, 2018 Published at 3:51 pm on March 23, 2018 Friars Fans have plenty of new snacking options at downtown's Petco Park as the San Diego Padres swing into the 2018 season. 10 photos 1/10 Bradley Schweit Photography/Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill Seafood Tacos from Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill, now cookin' at Petco Park. 2/10 Bradley Schweit Photography/Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill will open two locations inside Petco Park: on the Field Level at Section 117 and at the Toyota Terrace Level at Section 220. Seafood sandwiches are among the items on the menu. 3/10 Bradley Schweit Photography/Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill Seafood Sashimi from Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill is available at the Toyota Terrace Level at Section 220, inside The Still by Cutwater Spirits. 4/10 Buona Forchetta Buona Forchetta will be located on the Field Level Mercado at the ballpark, behind Section 104. 5/10 Buona Forchetta Expect delicious pizza from the Buona Forchetta stand at Petco Park, plus gelato and Italian wine. 6/10 Laura McVicker Carnitas’ Snack Shack debuted at Petco Park last year and makes its tasty return in 2018. 7/10 Carnitas' Snack Shack/Facebook Carnitas' Snack Shack options at Petco Park: Carnitas Flautas (l); Smoked Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog (m); Triple Threat (r). 8/10 Phil's BBQ/Facebook Phil's BBQ at the ballpark? Yes, please. The San Diego favorite returns to the ballpark this season, opening a third location at the rooftop of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building. 9/10 Petco Park/Twitter The Still by Cutwater Spirits is back in action at the ballpark, too, serving up craft cocktails. 10/10 The Brigantine/Facebook The Brigantine opened a location inside Petco Park in 2016 and returns this season, too. The ballpark eatery has quite the view. 0 More Photo Galleries Pictures From 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across the World 2019: A Year of Music in Photos PICS: Daughters at SOMA Things to Do When it Rains in San Diego