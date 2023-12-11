As migrant crossings along different parts of the border have continued in the last few months, new efforts are underway to deter border crossings

A new chain link fence reinforced with razor wire was recently installed along the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to deter illegal crossings.

In the border area right behind Las Americas Shopping Center, there is a section of the wall with temporary fencing and barbed wiring. NBC 7 asked CBP for more information about the project, but they declined to give us an interview. According to Tijuana’s municipal officials, the fencing was added by Mexican authorities.

Migrant advocate Pedro Rios said it poses a greater safety risk for people crossing.

“We've seen injuries of people who arrive here with deep gashes and lacerations from the concertina wire. So if anyone attempts to cross through that area, we likely will see even more injuries of people that are trying to come here, as is their legal right to seek asylum,” said Pedro Rios with the migrant advocacy group American Friends Service Committee.

CBP reported nearly 250,000 migrant encounters along the Southwest Border in October, which they said decreased by 11% from September.

On Monday, 26 asylum seekers came to the border area and were picked up by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Migrant resources are staying in the area where the migrants congregate beacaue they expect more migrants