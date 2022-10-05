New Day, New Record Gas Price in San Diego

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to $6.435.

The average price has risen 19 consecutive days and 32 of the past 33, increasing $1.213, including 2.6 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 39.2 cents more than one week ago, $1.184 higher than one month ago and $2.063 greater than one year ago.

NBC 7's Sergio Flores reports what's causing California's gas to reach sky-high prices -- and what leaders are doing about it.

The record before Saturday was $6.373 set June 15.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

"At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies."

The national average price rose for the 14th time in 15 days, increasing 2.6 cents to $3.831. The average price has increased 15.7 cents over the past 15 days, including six-tenths of a cent Tuesday. It rose for 11 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Sunday and resumed increasing Monday.

The national average price is 6.6 cents more than one week ago, 4.5 cents higher than one month ago and 62.7 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.185 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases follows a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.