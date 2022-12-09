New COVID Subvariant Spreading in San Diego Evades Antibodies From Previous Infections

COVID is springing a new subvariant that is spreading in San Diego County.

XBB is a subvariant of the Omicron variant that began spreading in 2021. It was first detected in San Diego County in November and now accounts for 4% of COVID cases in the county and 6% throughout California, according to wastewater surveillance data.

The subvariant is showing the ability to evade immune responses which could lead to a surge in cases, experts say.

“The virus mutates, so it changes pieces of its genetic material to change proteins that are on the outside of that virus that the immune system recognizes to knock it out. So, once it changes that the immune system can't recognize it as a pathogen anymore. So, the virus is able to get by those immune responses,” UC San Diego Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Davey Smith said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

San Diego County health officials are monitoring the situation.

Along with monitoring the case count a, County Health and Human Services Agency spokesperson said they are continuing to release data to the public via the county’s COVID website.

County officials are continuing to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible because they said that is the best method to protect yourself against any potential future spread.