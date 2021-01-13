New COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Soon Open in Coronado

As San Diego County works on getting roughly 500,000 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus, Coronado is preparing to open a new vaccine site.

The Coronado Community Center will soon serve as a designated space to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all health care workers beginning Wednesday morning. The move comes after a “Vaccination Super Station” opened Monday just across the bridge in downtown San Diego in an effort to increase the vaccine rollout.

Sharp Coronado Hospital is helping the site administer the shots to eligible San Diego County residents, which include doctors, pharmacists, EMT’s, dentists and more. Long-term care facility employees and residents will also be able to receive the vaccine.

“Vaccination sites are intended to accommodate a lot of people,” City Manager Blair King said in a statement. “Our combined goal is to accelerate this phase of the vaccine so we can move on to the next phase as quickly as possible. The City will make its facilities and staff from multiple departments available to expedite the operation at no cost.”

NBC 7's Melissa Adan spoke with a senior about why she's excited about getting her COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only and eligible residents must register online ahead of time. The county acknowledged that appointments are limited but encouraged health care workers to check the website regularly if they are unable to secure a slot right away.

“We’re actively working to add more appointments to all of our locations as well as expanding additional vaccination events throughout the county,” said Nick Macchione, Director of the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

The new Coronado vaccination site will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, click here.