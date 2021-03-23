New Coronavirus Vaccination Site to Open at Mexican Consulate in San Diego

A new coronavirus vaccination site will open this week at the Mexican Consulate in San Diego as county public health officials continue to find ways to help communities hard-hit by the pandemic.

The vaccination site opens on March 24 at 1549 India St. in San Diego’s Little Italy community. There, no-cost coronavirus vaccinations will be given to those with appointments three days a week: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The vaccination site is a partnership between San Diego County and the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego and builds on a no-cost COVID-19 testing partnership that began in September 2020.

For the past 6 months, the patio of the Mexican Consulate in Little Italy has been serving as a COVID-19 testing site, open Mondays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The testing and now soon the vaccinations are part of a county program to offer more COVID-19 services to San Diego’s Hispanic and Latino communities, which local public health officials said have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

