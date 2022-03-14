New City Heights Spot Brings Healthy Food to the Neighborhood in New Way

The City Heights neighborhood now has a central spot that's s bridging the gap between farmers and the community in which they sell their produce.

During the launch of the Foodshed Farm Hub on Fairmount Avenue between Myrtle Avenue and Thorne Street on Monday, community members, organizers and local politicians spoke about the importance of providing community members with access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Miriam Rodriguez, who is part of Promotoras de City Heights, spoke to a crowd of attendees during the event about the convenience that Foodshed will provide.

“Within walking distance, they can get food that is good quality and with no pesticides,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone can purchase from Foodshed, but it will also accept CalFresh benefits, and those who use CalFresh can get 50% off their purchase at Foodshed.



Sharlene Aquiler is a farmer in Palma Valley.

“I think that growing your own food, eating it in community is very healing,” Aquiler said.

The produce Aquiler is growing can be purchased at Foodshed, but her connection to providing communities access to healthy food is personal.

“This is hopeful, but I know we have a long way to go," Aquiler said. "Not just with City Heights but other neighborhoods in San Diego."

For City Heights resident Valerie Camacho, being a customer of the Foodshed goes beyond eating fruits and vegetables.

“It’s also very important for us to be able to support farmers who are doing much more, like farming in a way that’s very old and very new,” Camacho said.

Old ways —where customers can pick up their produce — and new ways, where it can be delivered to their doorstep.

“So, by knowing these farmers and seeing Rica or Jose coming up my stairs and drop off the produce, it changes the way I eat the food, it changes the way I handle the food,” said Foodshed customer Rachel Oporto.

They're welcome changes that will provide access to nutritious food.

“We all deserve to have those opportunities,” Rodriguez said, “because we matter.”

For more information on the Foodshed, click here.