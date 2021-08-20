New Children's Museum Realizes Dream With Opening of Second Location in North County

Children and their families will now be able to play, explore and learn at a new dedicated space for them in Del Mar thanks to the opening of The New Children’s Museum’s second location.

Described as a smaller version of the downtown staple, the Art + Play Space boasts 2,000 square feet of fun and interactive displays that encourage kids to venture through the grounds and play. It includes new installations unique to the Del Mar location and some that are familiar to the downtown space.

Visitors will still be able to enjoy the beloved Wobbleland at the new location and also participate in art classes and workshops among other fun things.

Kerri Fox, the museum’s Deputy Director of the Marketing + Earned Revenue Leadership Team, said it’s always been their goal to expand throughout the county and this new space is a great, first step toward that.

“We’ve been partnering for years with social service organizations, schools and we do a lot of pop-up activations throughout the county,” Fox said. “Having an actual standalone location is an opportunity for people to come, to experience what we have to offer. And whether they only want to come to this location or they get a little taste of it and then they want to go to the bigger location, it’s just an opportunity to impact a lot more families and bring art and creativity to a lot more people.”

Staff said they’re looking forward to seeing how the Art + Play Space will serve its new community.

“We’ll see how that one goes and we’re just really excited,” said Emily Yu, the museum’s Manager of Marketing and Communications.

The Art + Play Space will make its debut Friday at the Del Mar Plaza shopping center and be open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For ticketing information and prices, click here.