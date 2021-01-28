health

New Campaign Aims to Improve Birth, Maternal Health in Black Families

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Getty Images

A new campaign aimed to improve birth and maternal health outcomes for Black families will be unveiled by local leaders on Thursday.

African American infants are more than three times more likely to die than white infants and African American mothers are two times more likely to die compared to white mothers, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health.

In an effort to address the disparities, a campaign called Black Legacy Now will be established. It will be comprised of government, maternal and infant health experts, public policy and heath care workers.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher will be joined by County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten and OB/YN Dr. Kelly Elmore to introduce the campaign at 11:30 a.m. Two mothers who have been subject to inequalities in the health care system will also be present.

