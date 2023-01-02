New Businesses and Business Improvements Coming to La Mesa

Two relief programs are giving a lift to the La Mesa small business scene.

The city of La Mesa and the East County Development Council are partnering to bring the La Mesa Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (LEAP) local businesses.

Each Entrepreneur who is accepted into the program will enter a training program and, upon completion, will be eligible for up to $20,000 in grant funds.

Another program, the La Mesa Façade and Property Improvement Grant Program will give eligible business owners up to $25,000 to make various improvements to their business

“The maximum is 25,000 and it goes by linear feet so curbside is huge so they can possibly qualify for the maximum $25,000. The first $5,000 is free and I think that’s critical because sometimes the small businesses that’s all they need just an awning or a new sign or paint or windows and they won’t have to spend any more out of pocket expenses. Beyond $5,000 to $25,000 it’s a 50-50,” La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian said.

The application for the program opened on Jan. 1. and business owners are already applying.

“I definitely plan on submitting my application. I started yesterday to get this out and hopefully qualify for it,” Owner of Curbside Brenda Leek said.

There is a list of improvements that can be made using the funds.

“It would be nice to have a permanent awning on the building to help with the look of the restaurant and just complete that. A permanent awning would be amazing and something I’ve been visualizing for a long time. Our windows it doesn’t end you know with a restaurant there’s always repairs and things that we can use help with,” Leek said.

According to Lothian $500,000 will be released in phase three with more money potentially being released in the future.

More details on the program are available on the city of La Mesa’s website.