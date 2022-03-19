New Bike Path Opens in North Park, Mid-City Neighborhoods

The Georgia-Meade Bikeway officially opened Saturday.

The new bike path is 3.5 miles long and cuts through the North Park, Normal Heights and University Heights neighborhoods. The project is one of many projects in the regional bike network that seeks to expand bike lanes for safety and accessibility.

“Anybody that rides a bike is really going to appreciate this for the safety aspect for one,” North Park resident Anthony Garrick said.

While many local leaders, advocacy groups and community members are behind the project some are concerned about parking.

“I think the bike path is a great idea we just got to figure out parking. I mean people like me that drive to and from work and all around the city we have a problem with parking. If we have another structure somewhere that would be great or just designated spots, a lot or something like that but I feel like it’s a great move for the city having it more bikeable,” North Park resident Mike Mule said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and Caltrans’ Chief Deputy Director Everett Townsend attended the ribbon cutting of the Georgia-Meade Bikeway Saturday.



The Georgia-Meade Bikeway is one of many projects that will add approximately 12 miles of bikeways to the regional bike network.