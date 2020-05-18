Barons Market Opening New Store in Otay Ranch

Otay Ranch

By Sophia McCullough

A new Barons Market location is opening Friday at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista, the chain announced.

The self-proclaimed natural, organic and specialty grocery store chain already has eight locations in Southern California spreading from Temecula to North Park.

The 21,000-square-foot space, located between Chili's and Party City, will have the usual grocery store supplies along with a selection of local microbrews and produce from local farms.

“We make grocery shopping exciting and fun, and we can’t wait to introduce Barons Market to Otay Ranch,” said Rachel Shemirani, senior vice president. “We are hopeful that this Barons Market will make the lives of our new neighbors a little bit easier – especially our 15-minute shopping experience. Our team is excited to meet our Otay shoppers.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone inside must wear face coverings and plexiglass barriers have been installed at cash registers, according to the company. Employees will have their temperature taken upon arrival each day.

Shoppers can drop by the grand opening on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store said reusable bags will not be allowed and paper or plastic bags will be free of charge.

The store's interior was designed by Julie Dugas from Studio H2G.

