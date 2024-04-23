New barbershop at San Diego City College helps students be a cut above the rest

San Diego City College is getting creative, to make sure students have the resources they need.

Fresh Cutz Barbershop recently opened on campus and provides free haircuts to students. The barbershop is about much more than haircuts, however, it is described as “a space where grooming meets guidance.”

“This is a place where our males can come and receive counseling, guidance, information about careers, internships,” said San Diego City College President Dr. Ricky Shabazz. “We’ve got them for 45 minutes, and we’re bringing the services to them instead of making them go to the services, and in a place that they’re accustomed to receiving advising.”

Fresh Cutz is located in the Basic Needs Center, near the Knights’ Table food pantry and Threads & Things, a campus clothing store that offers students free, gently used clothing. In order to receive a free haircut, students must first fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“When we looked at our data, a lot of our males were not accessing those resources. Now, they’re gonna access them,” Shabazz said.

Several local barbers have partnered with the college to offer their services.

Barber Larry Jackson signed up as soon as he found out about it.

“They’re able to just come in, get a haircut, feel good about themselves – one of the students was able to get a job from one of the haircuts - so it’s pretty cool to be able to give back,” Jackson said.

Fresh Cutz Barbershop is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the T Building.