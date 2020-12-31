New Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas – Set to Open in 2021 – Hiring for All Positions

A beachfront resort set to debut in Encinitas in early 2021 is starting off the new year by building the team that’ll keep the hotel running, hiring for a variety of jobs.

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas – located at 2100 N. Coast Hwy 101 – will host a career fair on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the hotel’s Oceana Ballroom. Free parking is available in the hotel’s garage.

According to the resort, interested applicants should first apply online here. Selected candidates will then be called to set up an appointment to attend the career fair on Jan. 7. Only those with appointments can attend the event.

The resort said the event will maintain all COVID-19 safety protocols including minimizing the number of people in the ballroom at one time. Everyone will have to wear face masks and practice proper social distancing.

The 130-room resort is hoping to open in early 2021 – if local pandemic-related restrictions allow for that – and, so, the hotel is seeking to fill full-time and part-time positions spanning the front and heart of the house, the on-site spa, and its on-site dining, which includes VAGA, a new restaurant from celebrated local “Top Chef” alumna Claudette Zepeda.

Zepeda recently joined our Scene in San Diego podcast to talk about her new project at the beachfront resort. She called VAGA her “love letter to San Diego.” You can read all about the restaurant here or listen to the podcast episode below.

According to Alila Marea, the positions available at the upcoming job fair include:

Front Office Agent

Front Office Supervisor

Concierge

Night Auditors

Room Attendant

Housepersons

Housekeeping Supervisors

Maintenance Engineers

Purchasing Clerk

Massage Therapists

Aestheticians

Cosmetologist

Recreation Attendant

Nail Technician

Spa Concierge

Restaurant Hosts

Restaurant Servers

Restaurant Server Assistants

Bartenders

Barback

In-Room Dining Servers

Restaurant Supervisor

Baristas

Coffee Shop Lead - AM/PM

Cooks

Pastry Cooks

Dishwashers

The new resort is part of Alila Hotels, which is a Hyatt Hotels brand. According to a press release, ideal job candidates will be able to provide caring, attentive service for which the brand is known.

“Service will be authentic and local, sophisticated and unscripted, with the intent of anticipating guest needs both spoken and unspoken,” the hotel said.

Careers at Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas include medical/dental/vision benefits, paid time off, and a retirement savings plan with company match. Employees also get 12 complimentary hotel stays per year at participating Hyatt hotels.

Courtesy of Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas

In addition to the highly-anticipated VAGA restaurant helmed by Zepeda, the resort will feature an oceanfront pool and a spa/wellness experience known as Spa Alila. Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas will be only the second-ever open Alila Hotel in the U.S.

Get the latest San Diego lifestyle stories from NBC 7's The Scene by signing up for our newsletter here; just enter your email and click the box next to The Scene.