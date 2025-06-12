Formerly incarcerated individuals with ties to gangs face major hurdles to employment, once released from prison.

Rise Up Industries, a non-profit based in San Diego, is trying to help foster change in that aspect.

Thursday morning in Valencia Park, Rise Up Industries had a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of their newly renovated $5.1 million, 12,000 square foot machine shop.

The new facility is located at 5275 Market Street replaces a previous 3,200 square foot facility in Santee.

The upgraded machine shop houses 14 Computer Numeric Control machines, where members of Rise Up's Re-entry Program receive hands on training in advanced manufacturing.

While former incarcerated gang members struggle to find jobs in most part of the nation, that is not the case here, with 100% of Rise Up members who complete the program finding jobs.

“This new facility is a testament to what’s possible when a community invests in hope and second chances,” said Rise Up’s Executive Director Jonathan Yackley. “We’re incredibly grateful to all the partners who helped make this expansion possible.”

Ernie Garcia is living proof that the program works.

Garcia is a former gang member who was imprisoned at 17 years old, then paroled at 46 years old.

After graduating from the Rise Up program, Garcia got a job in the Aerospace industry, now he's back with Rise Up Industries as the manager of the new manufacturing facility.

Garcia says Rise Up Industries played a big part in his personal transformation, "Rise Up showed me that I could achieve things that I thought I could never achieve.”

Garcia believes the ability to make a positive impact in society completely changed his outlook on life.

"Life is valuable and precious. I had to understand that there was value in my life, once I understood that there was value, I valued other people and I didn’t want to harm anybody.”

In addition to the all technical, mechanical training the new building also has spaces and programs for gang prevention, youth programs, mentoring, life skills, financial skills and much more.