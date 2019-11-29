Nestor Neighbors Recover Together After Flooding Damages 38 Units

A creek that runs next to the Country Airre Apartments on Grove Avenue overflowed at around noon Thursday

By Rory Devine

At least 38 units at an apartment complex in Nestor were damaged after a creek overflowed Thanksgiving Day.

"A lot of damage, a lot of water," said renter Karla Obesco who lives with her husband and three children.

A creek that runs next to the Country Airre Apartments on Grove Avenue overflowed at around noon Thursday as Mother Nature drenched the county with rain and snow over the holiday week.

"It barely gave us time to get out," Obesco said.

She and her family got out safely, but they had to spend all day Friday cleaning up the mess left behind. Other families were in the same situation salvaging what they could.

The property manager, Angela Lee, said she is doing what she can to make sure everyone has a place to stay.

Some families can move into three vacant units, and the Red Cross is assisting others, Lee said. Other families will be able to stay in the upstairs part of their homes.

Workers from Superdry were on site Friday removing floors and carpets, but they had to wait to find out if there was asbestos in the units before they could start taking down the dry wall.

Ritchie Barlow from Superdry said it could take two months, if all goes well, to get all the units cleaned up. In some cases, renters will at least have a partial "remodel" complete with new kitchens, Barlow said.

