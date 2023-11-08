‘He was gonna die': Neighbors rush to aid driver trapped in car fire outside Tierrasanta home

A man was pulled from a fiery vehicle after a crash outside a home in Tierrasanta Wednesday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the crash on Gabacho Drive south of state Route 52 at about 12:20 p.m. Fire investigators originally thought the driver may have struck a gas line, however, an investigation by SDFD and San Diego police is still ongoing.

Before crews arrived, neighbors who witnessed the fire knocked out the vehicle's window with a fire extinguisher and poured water on him, they told NBC 7. Anthony Mattioni said when he saw the flaming vehicle, he knew he needed to help.

"I’m a Marine it’s what we do," Mattioni said. "And it’s not really a thought process at a certain point, it’s more of execution. So he’s safe, and I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Scott Dickerson, who was in the neighborhood visiting parents, also stepped in to help but did not know someone was inside at first.

"He was gonna die. There was no way he’s gonna survive that," Dickerson said. "The fire was encroaching up onto him and coming up into the cabin.”

Firefighters then tempered the remaining flames and cut the vehicle apart to pull the driver from inside. The driver transported to UC San Diego with burn injuries, the SDFD said. It was not clear if the driver was conscious at the time of transport.

Firefighters were concerned the fire could have spread to a nearby house. Crews searched the home, and no one was inside at the time. It was not clear if the house received any damage.

The cause of the crash was not known.