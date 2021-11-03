Neighbors Living on Dangerous Bend of Mission Gorge Road Want City to Step In

A group of Allied Gardens neighbors is concerned about their safety and they’re calling on San Diego leaders to implement some safety precautions to help keep them safe.

Skid marks in Tom Garrison's driveway show just how dangerous the stretch of Mission Gorge Road at Greenbrier Avenue can be for a homeowner.

Multiple people on the block had stories to tell about drivers losing control and crashing into their front yards.

The most recent happened around 2 a.m. Friday when a car ran off the road right in front of Shannon Cruz’s house.

“Where they are is the worst part because that's where people hop the curb and start their line of carnage," explained Garrison.

That carnage, as Garrison called it, continued for hundreds of feet until the car plowed into another neighbor's palm tree and finally came to a stop.

“It sounded like an earthquake coming up the street hitting different things," Garrison said.

The car mowed down Cruz’s palm trees, but this isn't the only time danger has come crashing into Cruz's driveway.

Pictures show one of the boulders in her front yard uprooted earlier this year. Cruz says they potentially saved her family from another car that jumped the curb in front of her house.

“My worst fear is a fatality,” said Cruz. ”It will end up being so bad that one of these cars will crash into our homes and possibly kill someone sleeping in their bed."

Neighbors say the problem is people flying down Mission Gorge Road not realizing there's a small curve where they live.

Ruby Townsend, who's lived along the bend for 30 years, says she’s seen multiple crashes in her yard, from someone slamming into her station wagon to someone flipping their car.

David Ostwaldt has lived in the area his entire life. He says the one pepper tree in front of his home used to have multiple companions, but many have been taken out by car crashes over the years.

Garrison says the street light they used to have was mowed down by a truck.

"We really need lighting, at least the light that was here before. Since it's been gone we've had a lot of issues and it's not getting any better," he said.

Cruz says her calls for help from the city have gotten responses, but no action has been taken.

“We don't want it to get to that point where a fatality is what will get the city to listen. We need protection. We have small kids and pets. It's really dangerous and at this point, we just need to get some help," said Cruz.

NBC 7 reached out to the city to see if it has any safety precautions planned for the area but has not heard back.