Neighbors Help as Fire Tears Through Vista Home, Injures Firefighter

Two neighbors jumped into action to help as a fire destroyed a Vista home and hospitalized two people, including a firefighter, Tuesday morning.

Barbara Fleming, a resident in the area, saw smoke coming from her neighbor’s home and immediately called 911.

“I yelled at my husband. I said, 'Jerry, there's a house on fire!'” Barbara Fleming told NBC 7.

The Vista Fire Department and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to the house along Dorsey Way after receiving the neighbor’s call at around 12 p.m.

Jerry Fleming rushed to the blaze as two women quickly ran out of their Vista home. The Flemings stayed with their neighbors until crews arrived.

“I was worried for the people in the house and our neighbors across the street right here. I didn't want their house to catch fire, too,” Barbara Fleming said.

Firefighters got the fire under control within 20 minutes, according to the Vista Fire Department. During this process, one of the firefighters burned his hand.

One resident was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Both her and the firefighter are expected to be OK, crews confirmed.

The Vista home was a total loss, so its two residents are staying with family in the meantime.