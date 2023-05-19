Need Your Passport Soon? USPS Holds ‘Superbloom' of Passport Fairs in San Diego County

Looking to get your passport updated for summer travel? Now might be the best time.

The United States Postal Service is holding a one-day "superbloom" of passport fairs across San Diego County and the rest of Southern California on Saturday.

USPS employees will be accepting new applications for U.S. passports during the events, which takes place during a time when processing times for new passports is longer than usual due to extremely high demand, according to San Diego Postmaster Justine Valadez.

The event is intended to make the application process easier for new passport holders, particularly those with schoolchildren who may have difficulty finding time to visit the post office during the week, Valadez added.

“We encourage our customers to plan ahead and get their passport applications in now," Valadez wrote.

Customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis and registration is not required.

USPS encourages applicants to fill out their DS-11 new passport application in advance, print it and bring it unsigned to the events with the passport photo, fees and documents.

For information on new passport application requirements, forms and fees, go to www.travel.state.gov or call the toll-free National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.

USPS Participating Locations in San Diego County