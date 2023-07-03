travel

Need a passport? City of San Diego increases daily appointments for passport services

Starting July 5, the City of San Diego is increasing daily appointments for passport services

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Americans are going on vacation!

American travel plans are up 72% from 2019, according to a study referenced by AAA, and that applies to international travel as well.

To meet the high demand, starting on July 5, the City of San Diego will increase daily appointments for passport services.

Appointments can be made by calling 619-533-4000 or by visiting the City's Passport Services website here.

Rather just walk in? You can do that on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. ONLY starting July 3.

However, due to the high amount of walk-in customers, not all walk-in applicants will be accepted.

For more information on passport services, visit the city's website here.

