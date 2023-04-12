Nearly Half of San Diego City Libraries Will Open on Sundays

Starting this weekend, some San Diego public libraries will again be open on Sundays, one of the last steps to bring library service back to pre-pandemic levels.

Following rounds of hiring to fill empty positions, 14 of the city's 36 library locations will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. starting Sunday.

"The city is excited to restore these vital library services to residents," Chief Operating Officer Eric Dargan said. "The success of the recent city career fair allowed the San Diego Public Library to fill the positions that make these Sunday hours possible.

"More than 200 people applied to work at the library, which is a testament to the great work that SDPL does every day," he added.

The following locations will offer Sunday hours beginning this weekend:

Carmel Valley

Central

City Heights/Weingart

La Jolla/Riford

Logan Heights

Mira Mesa

Mission Valley

North University Community Library

Otay Mesa-Nestor

Pacific Beach/Taylor

Point Loma/Hervey

Rancho Bernardo

Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa

Valencia Park/Malcolm X

"We know Sundays are popular with many of our patrons and families who can't get to the library during the week," Library Director Misty Jones said. "Restoring Sunday hours helps the library deliver on what our patrons are asking for and allows our staff to expand the services and programs the library offers."

In 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Todd Gloria proposed cutting library hours as a result of a budget deficit. The cut ultimately was avoided due to more than $300 million in one-time federal relief the city is receiving as part of the American Rescue Plan.

All 36 branches are open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.