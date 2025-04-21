Nearly a dozen sea lions sick or dead in Mexico from toxic-algae bloom

More sick sea animals are washing up along the coast, this time off Mexico.

Officials there are warning the public in Rosarito to stay away from sick sea lions. Officials believe the pinnipeds are being affected by domoic acid poisoning.

"We continue to respond to reports of strandings from the public," said Joaquín Mercado de Santiago, the head of Civil Protection and Fire Department. "In coordination with Zofemat, the rescue and lifeguard group, in recent days, four sea lions have been found dead, while seven have survived and returned to the sea."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The same issue has sickened other marine mammals along the California coast, including here in San Diego.

Scores of marine mammals — including dolphins — have been sickened by a toxic algae bloom off the San Diego's coast, according to SeaWorld.

According to Jeni Smith, the curator of the SeaWorld San Diego rescue program, the animals are getting sick from eating fish that have been infected with the toxic algae.

“They may be observed to be having seizures," Smith said. "It can affect their brain, it can affect their heart."

Smith said the number of calls is increasing.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in late March that more than 100 dolphins were affected by this domoic acid event — which the agency says is a much more than in previous events by this time of year. This could be because the algae is getting pushed to where dolphins are more common, in deeper offshore waters, according to NOAA, citing scientists.

The agency also said Thursday that in the past two weeks, eight long-beaked common dolphins have died on San Diego beaches.

NBC 7 has reached out to both NOAA and SeaWorld regarding an update on the situation off of San Diego's coastline but had not yet heard back.

The treatment is relatively simple but can make all the difference.

“We give every animal fluids," Smith said. "They also have a vet check, and the vets may prescribe anti-seizure medicine."

The animals that do recover are returned back to the wild.

Smith said it’s important to keep a 50-foot distance between you and the sea lion and contact their rescue team if you notice symptoms of concern.

Researchers are still trying to determine the effects of the toxicity long-term.