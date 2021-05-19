Drug Bust

Nearly 2,500 Pounds of Meth Hidden in Medical Supplies Seized in Otay Mesa

By City News Service

Nearly 2,500 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of medical supplies was discovered by USCBP.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Nearly 2,500 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of medical supplies was seized in Otay Mesa this weekend, border officials said Tuesday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the drugs, contained in 120 packages concealed amid medical supplies, were onboard a tractor trailer that entered the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After "anomalies" were discovered during an X-ray screening of the truck, a further inspection revealed the hidden meth when CBP officers used a canine to inspect the cargo, according to CBP.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 108 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

lottery 22 mins ago

So Close! Mega Millions Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in San Diego, Wins $180,000

The packages, weighing approximately 2,425 pounds, are worth an estimated $5.5 million, border officials said.

The unidentified 29-year-old driver was arrested and is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego, awaiting potential federal charges.

"Most of what CBP officers see every day is legitimate travelers and legitimate cargo that needs to speed its way into the U.S. as a critical part of our economy," said Anne Maricich, acting CBP director of field operations in San Diego. "But CBP officers know that we must remain vigilant; transnational criminal organizations will attempt any avenue they can think of to try and smuggle their illicit drugs into the U.S."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Drug BustOtay MesaCBPmethmethamphetamine
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us