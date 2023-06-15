Nearly $17M in grant funds to help unhoused people living along San Diego riverbed

A county government-led partnership has received almost $17 million in state money to help homeless people living along the San Diego riverbed get into permanent housing and connect them with services, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.

After it applied for state Encampment Resolution Fund grants, the county received $16,951,298, as part of a collaboration with the city of San Diego, the city of Santee and Caltrans, the county agency said.

In late 2022, the state made $240 million available to local jurisdictions as a way to help those living in encampments, according to the agency.

The money was awarded to the county's Department of Homeless Solutions & Equitable Communities, and will help an estimated 300 people living along the riverbed, officials said.

Along with interim and permanent housing subsidies, the grant will pay seven employees who will conduct outreach and coordinate services.

Barbara Jimenez, county Community Operations officer, said the grant happened because of strong partnership with San Diego, Santee and Caltrans, and "we are grateful for everyone's efforts."

"With the funds, we'll be able to provide safer, cleaner and healthier living conditions for our community members now living unhoused in the riverbed," she added.

In the coming weeks, the county will work with the two cities and Caltrans on staff and other resources to start the program, officials said.