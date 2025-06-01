Nearly 150 weapons collected during gun safety event in San Marcos

The San Diego Sheriff's Department along with the San Marcos Sheriff's station collected 144 unwanted firearms during a gun safety event hosted in San Marcos this Saturday.

Along with the firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also turned in by the public.

In return for the weapons, people received a $100 gift card for handguns, and a $200 gift card for any assault weapon surrendered.

The weapons that were collected will be processed, and the department says that any firearms found to have been involved with criminal activity will be turned into the appropriate law enforcement agency. They added that if any firearms are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted.

Any other weapons will be destroyed in accordance with the law, the Sheriff's Department shared in their press release.

The Sheriff's Department wants to remind people that the public can always turn in their unwanted weapons at any Sheriff's station or substation, as well as at any law enforcement agency. To find an eligible patrol station click here.