One Dead, Another Injured in National City Apartment Fire

One person died and another was hospitalized in an apartment fire Saturday, according to the National City Fire Department.

The fire broke out in an apartment at National City Park Apartments on F Avenue and East 24th Street at 11:19 a.m. and was extinguished by NCFD firefighters in about 10 minutes, according to an NCFD investigator, Robert Hernandez.

"Upon our arrival we had found an individual that had been injured and a secondary individual who is now currently deceased," Hernandez said.

There was no further information about the two victims. There were no injuries to firefighters, Hernandez said.

National City Police Department investigators were at the scene Saturday afternoon trying to find out how the fire started.