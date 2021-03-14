NATIONAL CITY

One Dead, Another Injured in National City Apartment Fire

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

National City Fire Department
ONSCENE.TV

One person died and another was hospitalized in an apartment fire Saturday, according to the National City Fire Department.

The fire broke out in an apartment at National City Park Apartments on F Avenue and East 24th Street at 11:19 a.m. and was extinguished by NCFD firefighters in about 10 minutes, according to an NCFD investigator, Robert Hernandez.

"Upon our arrival we had found an individual that had been injured and a secondary individual who is now currently deceased," Hernandez said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego Expected to Hit Red Tier Next Week

San Diego Police Department 1 hour ago

Man Stabbed in Chest During Fight With Robbers in Logan Heights

There was no further information about the two victims. There were no injuries to firefighters, Hernandez said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

National City Police Department investigators were at the scene Saturday afternoon trying to find out how the fire started.

This article tagged under:

NATIONAL CITYNational City Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us