NCPD Officer on Leave After Alleged Racist Texts Make Rounds on Social Media

A National City officer was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after alleged racially inappropriate text messages were exposed on social media and brought to the department 's attention.

The alleged comments were exchanged between the officer and a member of his family, according to the National City Police Department. An Internal Affairs investigation was started after the alleged texts were posted on social media.

NCPD did not identify the officer, but said the officer was placed on administrative leave and removed from police duties.

National City Chief of Police Jose Tellez issued a statement Wednesday, saying “Our department will not tolerate racist and unacceptable epithets made by any member of our organization. We are extremely disappointed that we have to conduct an investigation into one of our officer’s alleged misconduct. However, we want to assure the public and our community that there will be a comprehensive investigation into this matter.”

Mayor Sotelo-Solis said he fully supports the investigations and thanked Chief Tellez for taking action.

“I want the National City community to know that we cannot and will not tolerate this type of racial bias (or any bias for that matter) or behavior from our officers, City staff or elected officials,” a statement from Sotelo-Solis read in part.

