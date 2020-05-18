NCIS Seeking Info in Service Member Hit-and-Run on May 2

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is seeking information from witnesses about a hit-and-run on E. Harbor Drive near Naval Base San Diego on May 2.

A U.S. Navy service member was struck by a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. on E. Harbor Drive near the pedestrian bridge that connects the wet and dry sides of the base, according to the NCIS.

The NCIS believes the vehicle was a non-commercial vehicle driving northbound, just south of the main base gate at the intersection with 32nd Street.

It also said the vehicle may have sustained front-end damage.

No other information was available.

If anyone has information, please contact the NCIS tip line at (877) 579-3648 or online.