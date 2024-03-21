Breaking down the SDSU Aztecs and UAB Blazers March Madness matchup, and how to watch

The entire country knows Aztecs senior forward Jaedon LeDee is a problem. Quite literally a BIG problem. The 6’9,” 240-pound forward has been named to multiple all-American teams. He scored in double figures in every single game he played this year so SDSU can count on him performing every night. But as good as he is, he can't win alone. The Aztecs have struggled to find consistent complementary pieces to ease the burden on LeDee, and they know it.

“Jayden's going to draw so much attention and just because of how dominant he is. So, if we’re able to hit shots from the outside it’s going to relieve pressure off him and then we're going to be able to, you know, just win games like that,” says senior guard Lamont Butler.

The magic number for SDSU seems to be three. When they get three scores in double figures, they're very, very good. This year they went 22-6 when a trio pours in 10 points or more, with five of those losses coming to fellow NCAA tournament teams (all on the road). When they have fewer than three guys in double digits, they're 2-4 and the only wins came against Cal and San Jose State, who combined to go 21-42 this year. Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher is well aware of this issue.

“Yeah, we’ve got to make jump shots. Everybody knows that it's the 3-point shot is the greatest weapon in the game,” says Dutcher. “Against Utah State we made some, and multiple players made them, not just one guy. So, we don't need everybody make them on a given night, but we need someone to step up and get hot. And hopefully that will happen in the NCAA tournament.”

LeDee averaged 21 points a game this year. The only other Aztec in double-digits was Reese Waters, who averaged 10 points an outing. It’s safe to say UAB is going to spend a whole lot of time focusing on the big dude in the middle.

Meanwhile, SDSU will have several players to keep an eye on. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers, who got to March Madness by winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament, sport four guys who average at least 10 points a game but not a single one who tops 13 points a game (forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who is also in the top 10 in the nation in rebounding at 10.7 per game). This game will very likely what every San Diego State game comes down to: defense.

Defensive Efficiency is a statistic that, in a nutshell, rates how hard a team makes it for their opponents to score. According to KenPom the Blazers not good at stopping the other team from lighting up the scoreboard. They’re just 201st in the nation in defensive efficiency. The Aztecs? They’re 8th.

The equation seems simple. LeDee is going to get his. If the Aztecs are able to get even decent production from a couple of other sources and play their usual lockdown defense they should be advancing to the 2nd round. If the Blazers up their defensive game and turn SDSU into a one-man show, it’ll be a much shorter stay in the NCAA Tournament than San Diego sports fans enjoyed last year.

Prediction: Aztecs 81, UAB 74

How to watch the Aztecs take on UAB

The first-round game will air on TNT at 10:45 a.m. and can be viewed here by those with a subscription. You can also watch on Max, with a TNT subscription, use the TNT app, NCAA.com or the March Madness Live app.

In San Diego County, you can also listen to the game live on San Diego Sports 760.