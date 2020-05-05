NBC San Diego Launches Live News on Roku and Apple TV Apps

NBC San Diego's Roku and Apple TV apps have a new design that includes the addition of one of the most requested features by our users, Live News. The new apps provide a sleek, modern look with improved features for top local stories, breaking news, weather, and investigative reporting. The addition of Live News means you can watch our newscasts right in the app.

The release of our upgraded OTT apps comes during a challenging time in this country as local communities count on local news to deliver the latest accurate information on the coronavirus pandemic. The new design ensures that news stories from our reporters, who are working hard to break down this fast-changing story for you, appear front and center when our users need it the most.

Key features in the new Roku and Apple TV apps include:

Brand-New Design That Showcases the Breadth and Wealth of Our Coverage

The newly redesigned experience provides opportunities to highlight timely content while keeping the user experience consistent across Apps. It allows for editorial curation, helping showcase the most relevant videos at the right time.

The large video player at the forefront of the app calls attention to specific coverage around important topics, as well as live newscasts.

To keep things simple, we opted for a left navigation with exposed sections to guide you through a series of editorially curated playlists, while also providing an easy way to browse through our vast library of content.

We've also increased our content density by including two rows of videos in each section, making it easier for you to browse.

Integrated Live News for a Seamless Viewing Experience

We listened to you, our users, and incorporated the number one feature requested; Live News. The addition of Live News makes our OTT Apps a one-stop-shop, delivering the convenience and quality our users have grown to expect from our division.

Live newscasts are open, easily accessible, and do not require a login. The newscasts display on app launch when available, along with two “live” prompts keeping you informed and aware.

Improved Local Weather Experiences

Doubling down on the stations’ exclusive, state-of-the-art weather radar technology, we made our weather forecast even more accessible to you on OTT. With one click, you can access a surplus of data, all displayed in a very intuitive format that both informs and delights.

You can download our app by searching "NBC 7 San Diego" on Roku or Apple TV.