NBC 7 to Partner on San Diego Mayoral Forum

On Thursday, NBC 7 will partner with the Strategic Alliance for a mayoral forum.
Alex Presha, the host of NBC 7's "Politically Speaking" will moderate.
The theme is: "What does a strong and inclusive economy look like with our next mayor?"
Candidates attending are:
- Councilmember Barbara Bry
- Assemblymember Todd Gloria
- Councilmember Scott Sherman
- Community Activist Tasha Williamson [Invited]
The forum begins at 6:30 p.m.
It's being held at the National University Stanford Education Center and is free with an RSVP to www.strategicalliancesd.org.