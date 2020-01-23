NBC 7 to Partner on San Diego Mayoral Forum

On Thursday, NBC 7 will partner with the Strategic Alliance for a mayoral forum.

Alex Presha, the host of NBC 7's "Politically Speaking" will moderate.

The theme is: "What does a strong and inclusive economy look like with our next mayor?"

Candidates attending are:

Councilmember Barbara Bry

Assemblymember Todd Gloria

Councilmember Scott Sherman

Community Activist Tasha Williamson [Invited]

The forum begins at 6:30 p.m.

It's being held at the National University Stanford Education Center and is free with an RSVP to www.strategicalliancesd.org.