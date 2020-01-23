nbc 7

NBC 7 to Partner on San Diego Mayoral Forum

By Alex Presha

On Thursday, NBC 7 will partner with the Strategic Alliance for a mayoral forum.

Alex Presha, the host of NBC 7's "Politically Speaking" will moderate. 

The theme is: "What does a strong and inclusive economy look like with our next mayor?"

Candidates attending are:

  • Councilmember Barbara Bry
  • Assemblymember Todd Gloria
  • Councilmember Scott Sherman
  • Community Activist Tasha Williamson [Invited]

The forum begins at 6:30 p.m.

It's being held at the National University Stanford Education Center and is free with an RSVP to www.strategicalliancesd.org.

