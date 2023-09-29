San Diego

NBC 7, Telemundo 20 & Barons Market Team Up for the Annual Fall Food Drive, Benefitting the San Diego Food Bank

Join NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 for the annual Fall Food Drive, benefitting the San Diego Food Bank!

Just one dollar provides two meals for a San Diegan in need.

Donate all this month at your local Barons Market or online!

Visit one of these six Barons Market locations to donate:

Alpine 1347 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901
North Park3231 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
Point Loma4001 W. Point Loma Blvd., San Diego, CA 92110
Poway12420 Krikham Ct., Poway, CA 92064
Rancho Bernardo11828 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Otay Ranch2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915 (Otay Ranch Town Center)

For more information and to donate online CLICK HERE.

Thank you to our partners and fellow San Diegans for helping the Food Bank fight hunger and feed hope!

