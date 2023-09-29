NBC 7, Telemundo 20 & Barons Market Team Up for the Annual Fall Food Drive, Benefitting the San Diego Food Bank

Join NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 for the annual Fall Food Drive, benefitting the San Diego Food Bank!
Just one dollar provides two meals for a San Diegan in need.
Donate all this month at your local Barons Market or online!
Visit one of these six Barons Market locations to donate:
|Alpine
|1347 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901
|North Park
|3231 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
|Point Loma
|4001 W. Point Loma Blvd., San Diego, CA 92110
|Poway
|12420 Krikham Ct., Poway, CA 92064
|Rancho Bernardo
|11828 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, CA 92128
|Otay Ranch
|2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915 (Otay Ranch Town Center)
For more information and to donate online CLICK HERE.
Thank you to our partners and fellow San Diegans for helping the Food Bank fight hunger and feed hope!