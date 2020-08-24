NBC 7 Reporter Shares Her Experience with COVID-19

Hello San Diego!

Ashley Matthews here. I‘m a part of NBC 7 News Today but you haven’t seen me on TV for the past five weeks because I’ve been at home, sick with COVID-19. I wanted to share my experience with you in hopes it may help someone else. Everyone is different, but this is my journey. I truly believe that the more information we have right now, the better. So, here it is.

Before I begin, I did want to stress to you that I was taking COVID-19 very seriously. I'm healthy and my only pre-existing condition is asthma as a child, so yes, that put me in a little bit higher risk category, but I was really trying to be as safe as possible by not traveling; haven't been on a plane, haven't even gotten my haircut in six months. I also always wear my mask in public when around other people.

But in the evening of July 17th something just wasn’t right. I started getting really congested and a lot of body aches. At first, I thought it was allergies so I took an allergy pill but nothing changed. The next day I felt worse; really bad headaches, extreme dizziness, felt like I had a sinus infection, very tired. Didn’t have a fever though, so didn’t, think it was COVID-19. Another day came and went, same symptoms so thought just to be safe I should get tested.

I went to a free, walk-in clinic; at the Tubman- Chavez Community Center on Euclid Ave, Chollas View area. More information here: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/testing/testing-schedule.html

I just showed up, waited in line and the whole process took about an hour and a half.

It was a nasal swab, took just a few seconds and I did it myself in front of a nurse. This isn't something you should be scared to do, it's so quick and easy.

It did take a few days to get my test results back. During that time, I rested and stayed in my home because I was sick and wanted to be as safe as possible. Four days later, a Doctor with San Diego County called me to let me know I tested positive for COVID-19 and went over next steps with my recovery. She let me know it was very important for me to isolate away from everybody else for at least 14 days and when I haven’t had any symptoms for 72 hours. Following both of those proved to be very important in my case because it was a roller coaster ride! One day I’d feel okay and thought I was in the clear, all to be followed with terrible days full of exhaustion. Some days it was hard to get out of bed. I’d sleep for 18 hours a day. My body was fighting it so hard. After three weeks, I actually had to get on antibiotics to help break up some of the congestion because it was just not going away. That did help but I was still completely worn out.

It was frustrating not being able to fight it off faster. I started getting down on myself because I didn’t feel good and didn’t have any energy. My Doctor told me this was common, it’s tough being sick and isolated from the world! After about a month though, I started sleeping less and felt like myself again. I’ve now changed my diet and am really focusing on being as good as possible to my body. I still have no idea how I got COVID-19.

Have to thank all of the medical professionals working so hard to help all of us during this pandemic. The ones I spoke with over this experience were incredibly helpful and so comforting when I needed it most.