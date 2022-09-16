NBC 7 News Today Moves Online During The Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Here's How to Watch

NBC 7's on-air morning newscast from 4:30 to 7 a.m. will be interrupted Monday, Sept. 18 by Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. But San Diegans looking for their morning news can stream NBC 7 News Today online and on streaming platforms.

Here's what to know:

Why is NBC 7 News Today moving on Monday?

NBC Network coverage of the queen's funeral will begin on NBC 7's broadcast channels at 2:30 a.m. PST Monday when the queen's coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey in London for a state funeral that begins at 3 a.m. The funeral is expected to last hours and will interrupt NBC 7 News Today.

Where can I watch?

NBC 7 will have a special edition digital newscast from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Starting at 5 a.m. NBC 7 News Today will be on air as scheduled, followed by continuing coverage of the ceremonies in London throughout the rest of the morning.

You can watch the special edition digital newscast at the top of this article on mobile, our NBC 7 app or NBC7.com. You can also live stream the newscast on NBC 7's Roku channel 134 and Samsung TV Plus Channel 1035.

What if I want to watch the queen's funeral instead?

Not to worry, we will have full coverage of the Queen's funeral in this article starting at 3 a.m. PST.