NBC 7 San Diego Anchor Monica Dean opens up about surprise colorectal cancer diagnosis, urges screenings

The Decision to Get Screened

The appointment for what was supposed to be my first ever “routine” colonoscopy was exactly one week before Thanksgiving 2024. The Christmas lights were already up on the exterior of our home and we were expecting a houseful of family to arrive that weekend for the upcoming holiday. The colonoscopy appointment seemed like a bit of a nuisance in the midst of the preparation for all the festivities but it had taken me seven months to get the appointment so I was determined to go through with it. I had no fear or trepidation. Afterall, I had no symptoms so what was there to worry about?

I was 46 years old and I had delivered multiple stories from the NBC 7 anchor desk about the importance of early screening and the steady increase in recent years of the number of younger people being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. In 2018 the American Cancer Society was the first organization to lower the recommended screening age from 50 to 45. And there was an unforgettable conversation I had with a man I met years ago who was dying from colon cancer. A man who is no longer with us. He told me he would have been on a path to healing had he taken the advice of doctors and gotten screened at the recommended age. He implored me to get checked when it was my turn. Something about his warning resonated in my soul. It was my time so I needed to go.

The Colonoscopy

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Drinking the massive jug of juice to prepare for the colonoscopy was no picnic, nor were the zillion trips to the bathroom that followed. I thought this would be the hardest part of the entire ordeal. I celebrated the last glass like it was some kind of rite of passage. I had watched my husband suffer through this prep time after time and now it was my turn. It made me feel closer to him somehow.

I was actually looking forward to the nice nap that would come with sedation for the procedure. I checked in at the clinic on Thursday November 21st, 2024.

The nurse and I joked about me being the NBC 7 “News Lady” and we both chuckled when she asked if I was sure I didn’t want to reconsider and do this more publicly – “Katie Couric style” – to raise awareness about the importance of screening. The medical team hooked me up to an IV drip and made me comfortable. It didn’t take long for the twilight sleep to take over.

I woke up during the procedure. The team was still working. The room was dark and the doctor was dictating information to the nurses. The large monitor was in front of me as I lay on my left side. I could see what the scope was projecting on the screen – parts of my insides I’d never seen – and activity as if biopsies were being taken inside the caverns of my bowels. But even in the fog of sedation I knew something wasn’t right. I remember asking in the haze, “did you find something?” They remarked about polyps and an area of concern. It felt serious. It was sobering.

They wheeled me into the recovery room and I remember telling my husband that the doctors had found something and it wasn’t good. The doctor came into the room and gave us the news. His tone was gentle and apologetic as he described the findings – “13 polyps and a 2cm flat malignant appearing mass.” It was dizzying. Hard to comprehend. As I wrestled to fully pull out of the haze of sedation I recall saying out loud, “it’s going to be okay. I believe in a big God.”

The Diagnosis

It would take nearly a week for pathology to confirm the suspected diagnosis. Those six days were excruciating. Your mind goes to dark places and you teeter on the brink of panic as questions swirl – what if the cancer is everywhere? How much time do I have left? You evaluate everything. You Google search things you probably shouldn’t. The warning signs for colorectal cancer often include a change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, fatigue and unexplained weight loss according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. I didn’t have any of those. I had no immediate family history. And while about 5-7% of colorectal cancer cases involve a genetic mutation, all of my tests were negative. My blood tests were encouraging – no tumor markers, no irregularities, there was good reason to believe if it was cancer we had caught it early. In the spin of confusion I turned to prayer and resolved that I would walk by faith and not by sight, trusting that God was near to me and would see me through whatever came next.

I was in the newsroom when I got the text on Wednesday, November 27th at 3:32PM that the pathology report was in. Even though it was less than thirty minutes from the evening newscast I was set to anchor, I had to know. I went into a conference room alone and with my husband on the phone we called the doctor who told us it was in fact colorectal cancer. It was what I was expecting. There were a lot of medical terms but I heard “treatable with surgery,” and “looks like an early cancer.” I’m pretty sure I had already asked this question but I recall saying, “I need to hear you say this again, I’m not going to die from this am I?” To which he replied, “no, from everything we know right now, this looks treatable. You’re not going to die from this.” It was 3:55PM when the call ended. I went into the studio and anchored the NBC 7 news at 4PM. Because when the world feels chaotic and out of control, doing something familiar and normal with people you care about was sort of comforting in an odd way.

The Treatment Plan

Thanksgiving was the next day and I was surrounded by my loving family. Gratitude is a powerful antidote to fear and anxiety. Even in the face of a cancer diagnosis, there is so much for which I am grateful. The circumstances, so out of my control, brought a softening, a humbling, a gratitude for the things that mean the most in life that was so intense it ached.

The holiday was joyful but repeatedly interrupted by terrifying uncertainties about what was happening inside my body. What if my upcoming scans pulled back the curtain on a situation that was worse than we thought?

Sharing the news with family and loved ones was difficult, but it was probably most challenging to share with my kids who were 18, 16 and 13 years old.

We don’t know what challenges and trials our children may face so it was important for me to model for them an example that may help them navigate future detours of their own – an example of strength, faith and authenticity. We told them, much like Dad, who had had several skin cancers surgically removed, my cancer was likely surgically treatable. I laughed as we told them that mine just happened to be “in a very inconvenient place,” while simultaneously forcing a sob into my stomach and silently praying for strength.

I wasn’t afraid of death but I wanted to see my three children grow up and live out my future golden years with my husband.

The following week an MRI and CT scan revealed the cancer was localized to one section of my bowels. This was good news. The 2cm cancerous mass was classified “T2” due to the depth of penetration of the wall of my rectum. A flurry of doctors appointments, phone calls and research followed as we explored our options for swift and effective treatment. Thankfully, the guidance and referrals of close friends who are physicians helped us navigate all of the information and risks involved. I will be forever grateful for their kindness and expertise that ultimately helped guide our decision-making.

I also decided it was time to start sharing the news about my diagnosis more publically. I’ve made a career of delivering news – 21 years at NBC 7 – but how do you tell people this kind of personal news? Cancer means something different to everyone.

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. and the second deadliest. It’s the leading cause of cancer death for men under 50 and the second leading cause for women in the same age group according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Even though this type of cancer is largely preventable through early detection and screening research from the American Cancer Society suggests screening rates are concerningly low.

Throughout my career of storytelling I’ve often told others that their story matters because we all have something to learn from each other's stories. Now it was my turn to share. I started an Instagram profile, @mystory_yourglory, which is as much about my spiritual journey as it is about my cancer journey. Just before New Year’s Eve I recorded a video that I shared across my more public social media platforms letting everyone know what was happening. I wanted others to get screened, I wanted others to find hope and as a big believer in the power of prayer, I wanted as many prayers as possible.

The consensus among doctors was that a surgery called a Lower Anterior Resection would be the best approach to eradicate the cancer and provide the best prognosis for a cancer-free future. It involved the surgical removal of a large portion of my bowels and the creation of a diverting ileostomy that would allow my body to heal. An ileostomy is where a portion of your small intestines are brought to the surface through your abdomen, allowing your stomach contents to drain into a bag. The initial news of the recommended surgical approach felt extreme, especially for what was supposed to be an “early cancer.” But after much contemplation and prayer over Christmas I decided it was the right approach and didn’t want to waste time.

The Surgery

The days leading up to my surgery were filled with a mix of fear, anxiety, peace, hope and surrender. On January 10, 2025, surrounded by my family and strengthened by my faith, I checked in to the Jacobs Medical Center at UCSD for the surgery led by Dr. Sonia Ramamoorthy, Chief of colorectal surgery at UCSD Health. The outpouring of love, support and prayers from family, friends and even strangers was overwhelming in the best way. It was scary, but I went into the surgery confident and hopeful, believing I would leave the hospital cancer free.

The surgery was a combination of robotic and laparoscopic. It took my amazing medical team about four hours from start to finish. I awoke to learn the doctors were pleased with how the operation went. I spent a week in the hospital recovering and learning to adjust to life with an ostomy. While the surgery appeared to be a success, we wouldn’t know whether there was cancer found in my surrounding lymph nodes or if the margins of the tumor were clear until we received the pathology report. Thirteen days after the surgery we got the incredible news from pathology that the cancer was gone – praise God. The margins were clear and there was no cancer in my lymph nodes. With that information my cancer was officially classified as T2 N0 M0 – Stage 1.

Recovery Advocacy & Awareness

Healing is hard and humbling – but by the grace of God, I can do hard things. The recovery period required me to slow my busy life down to a crawl and focus on self-care. Family and friends visited me at the hospital and showered me with love. From the moment I shared the news of this diagnosis I began receiving flowers, gifts, cards, treats, jokes and sentimental messages from people I knew and sometimes strangers. These surprises frequently spoke to me in spirit-inspired ways that filled my heart beyond what I can express. I was welcomed home from the hospital with a parade of meals and visitors who helped lift my spirits and care for me and my family. It has been truly humbling and remarkable – thank you.

I started back to work part-time on March 3, 2025 anchoring the NBC 7 news at 4 & 5PM newscasts. It was only after I made the decision to return that I discovered March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

This further inspired me to share my story to help educate others about the critical importance of early detection and screening. With the support of my news managers and the help of my longtime friend and colleague, Steven Luke, and my photographer, Paul Makarushka, I sat down for an on-camera interview to talk about my story.

Throughout this journey I have met many people whose lives have been touched by colorectal cancer – some are survivors, some have walked alongside others with this diagnosis and some have sadly lost loved ones. NBC Today Show Anchor Craig Melvin lost his brother, Lawrence, to colorectal cancer in 2020. With the help of NBC Universal, Melvin designed a pullover sweater and matching socks for sale to help raise awareness and funds for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Melvin is on the board of directors of the alliance and says it’s their mission to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and preventative screening.

My road to healing isn’t over and my current return to work is only temporary. I have another surgery scheduled for April 11, 2025 to reverse the ileostomy that has allowed my lower bowels to fully heal from surgery. My time living with an ostomy has given me a fascinating window into digestion and a greater respect and appreciation for others who live with permanent ostomies – my fellow “ostomates” so they’re called.

This upcoming surgery will require more time off work while my system is reconnected and rebooted. There are still some uncertainties about what life will look like on the other side of the ostomy reversal and it may take some time for my body to adjust to a new normal. I am forever grateful that my cancer surgery was curative and didn’t require chemotherapy or radiation treatment. My future will require regular blood tests, scans and colonoscopies for close cancer surveillance with my oncologist at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.

I fully appreciate that so many people suffering from colorectal cancer or any cancer diagnosis have a much more difficult road than the one I have walked through this trial. My prayers are with everyone who has been touched by cancer. When people ask me how I’m doing I can only say I'm grateful – this experience has given me a new perspective on the preciousness of life and the goodness of God, who has never left my side. I hope in sharing my story many people will be inspired to get screened. I believe what saved my life, could save yours.

Resources:

See the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and the American Cancer Society’s websites to learn more about symptoms, screening, prevention and treatment.



Catch it Early and Reduce Your Risk.