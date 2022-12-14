Navy's Finest Practice Landing on ‘Piece of Metal in the Ocean'

The engine thundered loud enough to be heard through earplugs and covers. The rumble could be felt in your body as the fighter jet went from zero to amazing off the flight deck of USS Abraham Lincoln.

Then another F-18 took off. Then another. Then a new F-35 pulled up and rocketed off the side of the aircraft carrier.

“It is awesome,” smiled US Navy pilot LT Elise Walker.

LT Walker and her fellow pilots spent several hours Tuesday taking off and landing, over and over again, on the carrier.

“It gets to be more fun once you get used to the nerves,” she said.

Several pilots were flying on and off of the carrier as part of their qualifications. For many, it was their first time. LT Walker was looking to requalify in her F-35.

“It’s always intimidating, even with experience. You’re always a little bit nervous to land on a piece of metal in the ocean,” she explained. “It feels kind of like a car crash when you take the trap, and all your legs are shaking.”

Sending fighter jets up and getting them down safely takes a lot of energy. It also takes a lot of people.

A US Naval aircraft carrier is home to thousands of sailors who fill a variety of jobs that support the overall mission.

“The ship is basically like a mini-city,” said Walker.

It has several decks with a labyrinth of rooms, storage areas and facilities. There are multiple dining halls, machine shops and even a hospital.

“There’s so many departments running,” explained HM3 Princess Ekudi.

Corpsman Ekudi hopes to become a US Navy nurse in the near future.

“That brings me so much joy,” she said while standing in Lincoln’s ICU where she cares for sailors.

HM3 Ekudi said there are many more people like her, who specialize in their own fields, who keep the carrier afloat.

“We all work together to make sure this ship runs smoothly,” she said before going back to work.

“Just a ton of different jobs that go on the carrier every day,” agreed LT Walker.