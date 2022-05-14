Navy's 35th Annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk Hits Coronado Sunday

Thousands of runners and walkers will take over the Coronado Bay Bridge on Sunday for the Navy’s 35th annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk.

The four-mile walk and run starts at 8 a.m. Participants begin their route from the Hilton San Diego Bayfront over the Coronado Bay Bridge to Tidelands Park located at One Park Blvd. in Coronado.

Due to the event, access to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge will be limited Sunday morning from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Vehicle traffic will remain open for both directions on the bridge, but at reduced speeds due to cars and trucks sharing the same side of the bridge, Caltrans said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Motorists traveling from Coronado will have access to the bridge from 4th Street. There will be no access from Glorietta Boulevard. Drivers will be detoured to 5th Street, then to Pomona Avenue, and enter the bridge on 4th Street using the westbound lane. All motorists will be detoured to the northbound I-5 connector ramp.

Southbound motorists will be detoured to northbound I-5 to the J Street Avenue off-ramp and turn left on J Street, then left on 17th Street to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

Motorists traveling from the community of Barrio Logan/San Diego can access the westbound direction of the bridge using the J Street northbound I-5 on-ramp.

Access from Cesar Chavez Boulevard will be closed.

There will be no interruption or detours for motorists on northbound or southbound I-5. Access to the bridge will be limited to one lane.

To find full detour information, click here.

Access to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge will be limited Sunday from 4 to 11am due to the annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk event. Click here for more information: https://t.co/X1TouiMNeE pic.twitter.com/VmONwpb3b3 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) May 14, 2022

After the event, which includes live entertainment and prize drawings at the park, a bus or ferry will transport participants back to San Diego from Coronado.

The annual event acts as a fundraiser for the Navy’s Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programs.

MWR “Quality of Life” programs provide fitness and recreation opportunities to more than 500,000 active duty and retired military reservists, families, and civilian employees in San Diego County.

Registration for this year’s event has already sold out, but the run/walk details can still be found here.