Navy Skydiving Team Set to Hit Marks at Midway on Veterans Day

The pandemic may have forced this year's Salute to Service festival to go virtual in part on Veterans Day, that isn't stopping the U.S. Navy's Leap Frogs from making a jump on Nov. 11, landing on the flight deck of San Diego's USS Midway Museum.

Military members, families and their supporters will want to look up on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to catch the Leap Frogs appearance.

The Leap Frogs are part of the United States Naval Special Warfare Command and its members are drawn from the active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) and support personnel, according the Navy's Leap Frog website. Officials from the Midway said that a Navy veteran (a former SEAL) will also be skydiving with the team this year.

Other events planned at the Midway Museum include:

An art exhibit on the hangar deck featuring patriotically inspired artwork

A blood drive on the Navy Pier operated by the the San Diego Blood Bank will be under way in the blood bank's trailer. Donors get a free ticket to the museum while supplies last

Veterans, active-duty service members and up to two family members will get free admission on Veterans Day (must provide ID or proof of service upon entrance)

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the museum will be conducting a special Veterans Day online broadcast of its “Destination Midway” live webcast series at 12:30 p.m.

Fleet Week San Diego’s Veterans Day Boat Parade at 10 a.m. in the vicinity of Shelter Island and is expected to pass by the USS Midway Museum at approximately 12 p.m.

Each year, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 host the Salute to Service Festival celebrating local military families and veterans on board the USS Midway Museum on Veterans Day. This year, to meet the challenges presented by the pandemic, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 instead partnered with Lincoln Military Housing for the 10th Annual Salute to Service by providing care packages to 100 local military families and Veterans.