Navy SEAL Candidate Who Died After ‘Hell Week' Training ID'd

A Navy SEAL candidate who died after they completed the grueling Hell Week training has been identified by Navy officials.

The Navy confirmed that Seaman Kyle Mullen, 24, of Manalapan, New Jersey, a SEAL candidate assigned to Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, died at Sharp Coronado Hospital on Friday.

Mullen and his Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class had just completed the grueling Hell Week training that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for Navy commandos.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen’s family for their loss,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUD/S classmates.”

Another candidate was also taken to the hospital but the Navy said they are in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

The Navy said neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half-day Hell Week. The Sailors were not actively training when they reported symptoms and were transported to receive emergency care.

The test is part of the SEALs BUD/S class, which involves basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics. It comes in the fourth week as SEAL candidates are being assessed and hoping to be selected for training within the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.



The Navy said the cause of death was not immediately known and was under investigation.

The SEAL program tests physical and psychological strength along with water competency and leadership skills. The program is so grueling that at least 50% to 60% don’t make it through Hell Week, when candidates are pushed to the limit.

The last SEAL candidate to die during the assessment phase was 21-year-old Seaman James Derek Lovelace in 2016. He was struggling to tread water in full gear in a giant pool when his instructor pushed him underwater at least twice. He lost consciousness and died.

His death was initially ruled a homicide by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. A year later, after an investigation, the Navy said it would not pursue criminal charges in Lovelace's drowning. An autopsy revealed he had an enlarged heart that contributed to his death, and that he also had an abnormal coronary artery, which has been associated with sudden cardiac death, especially in athletes.

It was unclear from the autopsy report how much Lovelace’s heart abnormalities contributed to his death.

The latest death also comes just two months after a Navy SEAL commander died from injuries he suffered during a training accident in Virginia. Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter, and he died several days later.