Navy, SANDAG Agree to Transfer NAVWAR Land

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and representatives from SANDAG had a big day at the Pentagon Thursday, striking an agreement with the Navy that will allow for the redevelopment of the 72-acre NAVWAR property along Interstate 5 in Old Town.

The Navy agreed to transfer 70 acres of its Old Town Campus, or NAVWAR property, over to SANDAG so it can begin redevelopment of the site. The cog in the redevelopment plan is transit hub that could one day connect San Diego’s trolley system to the airport.

In return SANDAG has agreed to build new state of the art facilities for NAVWAR (Naval Information Warfare Systems Command).

Just signed an exclusive agreement at the Pentagon with Acting Secretary of the @USNavy to redevelop its NAVWAR facility — and create with it a transit hub that finally connects the trolley to @SanDiegoAirport! Huge milestone w/ @SANDAG built on San Diego’s proud Naval heritage pic.twitter.com/BS14PYFPHg — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) January 23, 2020

The agreement was signed at the Pentagon by Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly.

“The fact that it was signed by the Acting Secretary of the Navy inside the Pentagon sends the undeniable message that there is momentum and energy in both Washington, D.C. and San Diego to do something truly special with this property. It marks a huge next step in revitalizing this area into a civic asset that serves the U.S. Navy, the community and our regional transportation network,” Mayor Faulconer said.

Mixed-use retail, commercial, and residential development is also planned at the site, according to the Mayor’s office.

Last week, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (SDRAA) approved a plan to replace and upgrade Terminal 1 at Lindbergh Field, which has been in operation for the last 53 years.

The new Terminal 1 will feature 30 gates, up from 19 at the current terminal. It will offer more gate area seating, restaurants, and shops, as well as additional security checkpoints and energy efficiency upgrades, according to the Airport Authority.

Also included in the ADP are numerous roadway and transportation improvements around the airport. A proposed on-entry road, which would provide a more direct path to the terminal, was estimated to remove about 45,000 cars per day from Harbor Drive.

The Airport Authority says the plan sets aside space between Lindbergh Field's two terminals for a transit station that could accommodate any regional transit system.