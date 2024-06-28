2 Navy sailors who died in crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton identified

The U.S. military Friday publicly identified two Navy men who were killed this week along with a third person in a crash on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.

Jess Davis, 38, of Tennessee, and 37-year-old Stephen Williams of Texas were among a group of four motorcyclists whose two-wheelers crashed into one or more vehicles that had collided and become disabled in the southbound lanes of the freeway in the area of Las Pulgas Road at about 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the Navy and the California Highway Patrol.

Williams and Davis died at the scene of the accident along with one of the other motorcyclists. The third rider's name has not been released.

Paramedics took the fourth motorcyclist to a hospital for treatment of serious trauma along with at least four other people who suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity in the wreck, the CHP reported.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Davis served aboard the Point Loma-based attack submarine USS Alexandria, and Williams was assigned to Southwest Regional Maintenance Center in San Diego, Navy spokesman Brian O'Rourke said.

“The Navy family mourns the loss of two shipmates in Thursday’s traffic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailors’ families, friends and coworkers, and we ask they be afforded privacy during this difficult time," O’Rourke said in a statement to NBC 7.