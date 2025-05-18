Navy run across the Coronado Bridge raises almost $500,000 for military families

More than 10,300 runners registered for the 38th Annual Navy's Bay Bridge Run/Walk held Sunday across the Coronado Bridge.

The San Diego County tradition is hosted by the Navy Region Southwest Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Program.

"We got a little sprinkling (Saturday night). But it's perfect running weather and we hoped that the sun will pop out at the finish line," said Kim Hansen, MWR Director.

For the first, the event included a 10 K route attracting 1,700 runners to the front of the start line. The winners in that category included two runners from Coronado.

The rest of the runners and walkers completed the traditional 4 mile trek starting at San Diego's embarcadero, crossing the Coronado Bridge, and ending in Tidelands Park.

Among the runners were LT. Junior Grade Reno Librado who serves on the USS Roosevelt, and his son Ethan, 5. The ship is docked at the North Island base at the moment, allowing them some bonding time.

“I like to give him an example of trying to be part of the community, and do some events like this," Librado said.

The fundraiser supports Quality of Life Programs for Navy personnel. That includes more than 500,000 military members from each of the five Navy bases in San Diego County.

The programs range from fitness and recreation to housing, dining services, counseling, life skills development, and Gold Star and Wounded Warrior support.

Capt. Ladislao Montero is Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado. He said the MWR helps honor the enlisted service members for their sacrifice to be of service.

“When they do that, they’re away from family and friends. They're away from what they know. So, when they come here Morale and Welfare helps them get that little taste of home," Montero said.

This year's event was a major success.

MWR Director Hansen reported to NBC 7 preliminary totals. "(We raised) roughly half a million dollars," Hansen said.