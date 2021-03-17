USS Midway Museum

Navy Leap Frogs Skydiving Team Hits Marks on Midway

The U.S. Navy Leap Frogs hopped onto the USS Midway Museum on Wednesday morning

By Eric S. Page

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The U.S. Navy's Leap Frogs took to the skies over downtown Wednesday, jumping out of a perfectly good aircraft around 1 p.m., then landing on the flight deck of San Diego's USS Midway Museum in a special St. Patrick's Day appearance.

The Leap Frogs are part of the United States Naval Special Warfare Command and its members are drawn from the active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) and support personnel, according the Navy's Leap Frog website.

It's not the first time the Leap Frogs have made the jump. The video seen below was shot last Veterans Day.

NBC 7 photojournalist Elroy Spatcher gives us a look at a Veterans Day celebration featuring the Navy's elite parachute team.

