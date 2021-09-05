Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Who Died in Helicopter Crash Off San Diego Coast

The U.S. Navy identified the five sailors, who were declared dead after a helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego last week during a routine flight operation.

The names of the five Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 crewmembers are:

Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California

Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

On Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., an MH-60S helicopter was conducting routine flight operations on deck of USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz class aircraft carrier homeported at Naval Air Station North Island, on Coronado, when it crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, California.

On Saturday, the Navy declared the five sailors dead and shifted search and rescue efforts to recovery operations.

U.S. Navy Third Fleet spokesperson Lt. Sam Boyle confirmed one crew member had been rescued, but five crew members had been unaccounted for.

The Navy said after more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts encompassing 34 search and rescue flights, over 170 hours of flight time, with 5 search helicopters and constant surface vessel search they transitioned from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations.

The missing crew members aboard a Navy helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Diego Tuesday have been declared dead by the Navy. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports.

Five additional Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln suffered injuries in the incident and are in stable condition. Two of the five Abraham Lincoln Sailors were transported ashore for treatment, while three of the five Abraham Lincoln Sailors had minimal injuries and remain aboard the ship, the Navy said Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of five Sailors and those injured following the MH-60S helicopter tragedy off the coast of Southern California. We stand alongside their families, loved ones, and shipmates who grieve,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday.

The MH-60S helicopter typically carries a crew of about four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

The Navy said an investigation into the incident is underway.

