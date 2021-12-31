Navy Fires Captain, Exec. Officer of San Diego-Based Ship

The commanding officer and executive officer of the San Diego-based USS Montgomery were relieved of command Thursday, according to a statement released by the U.S. Navy.

Cmdr. Richard J. Zamberlan, the ship's CO, and Cmdr. Phillip Lunderberg were relieved "due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command," the Navy statement read.



No other details were provided for the reasons behind the firings, though the New York Times and other outlets reported that the moves were connected to the "handling of a sexual harassment case," as the paper put it.

Cmdr. Dustin Lonero of the USS Coronado has been assigned as the Montgomery's new commanding officer until a permanent replacement is found. Zamberlan and Lundberg will be reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, according to the Navy.

The USS Montgomery is one of the Navy's littoral ships, a class of vessel designed to defeat threats in coastal waters where some submarines and small craft operate. The ships have a distinctive futuristic look that distinguishes from other watercraft in the Navy's fleet.