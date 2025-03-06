Navy completes recovery of fighter jet in San Diego Bay after crash

The fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay last month was completely salvaged from the San Diego Bay this week, the Navy confirmed.

"The salvage team conducted a thorough review of the collected debris and recovery site. Upon notifying regulatory agencies, the Navy concluded salvage operations," the Navy said in a release.

Members of Mobile Diving and Salvage Company 3-8, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Three (EODMU-3), recovered over 30,000 lbs. of wreckage across the 13,000 square-foot debris field, the Navy said.

The EA-18G Growler went down near Shelter Island about 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 12 during an aborted landing approach to Naval Air Station North Island, authorities said. Witnesses described hearing unusual sounds from the plane suggesting engine trouble just before it nosed over and plunged into the harbor.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The crew members, a pilot and naval flight officer, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135, were discharged from the hospital the following day.

The commander and the Naval Air Forces will continue to lead the investigation into the cause of the crash, the Navy said.

NBC 7 asked a retired military pilot for his perspective after a military plane crashed into San Diego Bay on Feb. 12, 2025.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.