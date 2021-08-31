Navy Helicopter Crashes Off San Diego Coast

Search-and-rescue operations are underway about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego after a military helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and later crashed into the sea.

Multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface resources are taking part in the search for the crew of the MH-60S helicopter, which officials said went down on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. PST. The chopper typically operates with a crew of four, according to the Naval Air Systems Command website.

Military officials said the 64-foot aircraft, which weighs a little over seven tons when it's empty, crashed during "routine flight operations."

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz class aircraft carrier that is homeported at the Naval Air Station North Island, on Coronado.

