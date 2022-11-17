Captain Censured After Fatal AAV Incident Is Recommended for Aircraft Carrier Command

Naval Capt. John Kurtz — the commanding officer overseeing the USS Somerset during a fatal assault amphibious vehicle (AAV) incident in July 2020 in which nine servicemembers died near San Clemente Island — was censured this past summer for his role by the Secretary of the Navy.

Recently, however, Kurtz was selected as one of six appointees recommended for promotion to the Aviation Major Command before a Board of thirteen Naval commissioned officers that was called to meet in late October.

On Thursday, the first anniversary of a tragic Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) accident that left nine military service members dead, families of the fallen announced legal action against the manufacturer of the vehicles, reports NBC 7's Audra Stafford

Kurtz, who was listed second in an alphabetized list of six Navy captains, was recommended for "Sequential Command at Sea (CVN)," denoting he could be tapped to be the commanding officer of one of 11 active aircraft carriers as soon as Oct. 1, 2023, the start of the Navy's 2024 fiscal year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It's a striking turn in fortunes for Kurtz, who, on June 10, 2022, was issued a Secretarial Letter of Censure by Carlos Del Toro, the Secretary of the Navy, for his role as the commanding officer of the USS Somerset, at the time of the fatal AV) sinking.

Censure letters are put in service members' personnel files and are often career-ending for military officers, often eliminating them from consideration for further promotion or other progress.

Kurtz was one of five Navy and Marine Corps commanders who received letters of censure for their involvement in the fatal AAV sinking on July 30, 2020. In a June 13, 2022, statement, Del Toro faulted the officers for “inadequate leadership and execution of their oversight duties.” Del Toro said that while “the investigation did not establish that any of USS Somerset's actions or inactions caused the sinking,” he said that Kurtz's crew “was poorly informed of the risks and measures required” for the safe operation of the amphibious vehicles.

A command investigation released by the U.S. Marine Corps in March 2021 showed a combination of human and mechanical errors led to the sinking.

Marine officials relieved Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner of command less than three months after the incident. He was the commander of the AAV's landing team at the time of the incident.

Officials will only say that the investigation into the July incident is ongoing, according to NBC 7 military reporter Bridget Naso.

The AAV 'Training Mishap': What Happened?

A total of 15 Marines and one Navy sailor were inside the AAV, launched by the Somerset, when the group reported taking on water around 5:45 p.m. on July 30, 2020.

Eight Marines and a Navy corpsman lost their lives in the incident.

The group of 16 were traveling from San Clemente Island to the USS Somerset when the AAV started sinking about halfway through their training routine, Lt. Cameron H. Edinburgh, a Marine Corps spokesman for Camp Pendleton, told NBC 7 after the incident.

The 26-ton, tank-like craft sank to a depth of about 385 feet — too deep for divers — during the evening "shore-to-ship" training maneuver off the coast of San Clemente Island, about 78 miles away from San Diego.

NBC 7’s Dave Summers heard from a Marine reservist who spent a lot of time in AAV. Military personnel are continuing to search for marines who went missing following a deadly training incident off San Clemente Island.

What Is an AAV and What About Prior Mishaps?

The Marines use amphibious assault vehicles to transport troops and equipment from Navy ships to land. They are nicknamed "amtracs" because the original name for the vehicle was “amphibious tractor.”

The armored vehicles, designed to be buoyant, can hold more than 20 passengers and can weigh as much as 30 tons. They're outfitted with machine guns and grenade launchers, and look like tanks when they roll ashore during beach attacks, with Marines pouring out of them to take up positions.

The AAV involved in this incident had three water-tight hatches and two large troop hatches.

The vehicles have been used since 1972 and were continually refurbished.

Following the July 2020 incident, the Marine Corps commandant Gen. David Berger immediately suspended waterborne operations of all of its more than 800 amphibious assault vehicles out of “an abundance of caution.”

The 2020 mishap was the deadliest of several similar incidents involving AAVs that have occurred during Camp Pendleton exercises in less than a decade.

In 2011, a Marine was killed when an AAV sank during a training exercise in Oceanside Harbor. Six Marines were inside that AAV.

And in 2017, 14 Marines and one sailor were hospitalized after their AVV hit a natural gas line, igniting a fire that engulfed the landing craft during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton, the sprawling coastal Marine Corps base north of San Diego. One of the Marines was critically injured.

Phasing out AAV's and Continued Issues

The Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) had long been chosen as the new vehicle to replace the AAV as part of Assault Amphibian battalions.

The replacement efforts were finalized in December 2020, when the Marine Corps made a "Full-Rate Production" decision to enter into a contract with BAE Systems to acquire 632 ACV's, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

The replacement, however, has also not come without problems.

In September 2021, the Marines suspended amphibious use of the ACV due to problems with the vehicle's towing mechanism. Nearly two months later, the Marines began testing modifications to the mechanism in order to resume amphibious operations once the problem was repaired.In early 2022, a modification for the ACV's mechanism was approved, which allowed for Marines to restart amphibious operational training, including crew certification and training on a number of new safety procedures.

By July, two Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) fell victim to high surf conditions at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

One ACV "tipped onto its side in the surf zone and another ACV became disabled during a training exercise" at Camp Pendleton, said 2nd Lt. Noah Richardson of the 1st Marine Division in a prepared release.

The ACVs were part of the 1st Marine Division's 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, according to Media Officer 2nd Lt. Noah Richardson. The same battalion was also home to the AAV that sank on July 30, 2020.

Lt. Gen David Furness, the deputy commandant of the Marine Corps who oversees policy and operations, directed a pause on July 20, 2022, of all "waterborne ACV operations."

That pause was lifted Sept. 21, however, just 22 later, and limited restrictions on their operations were reinstated following another training mishap involving an ACV at Camp Pendleton on Oct. 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report — Ed.